UrduPoint.com

Security Council Has 'concern' Over Burkina, Won't Say 'coup'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 09:21 AM

Security Council has 'concern' over Burkina, won't say 'coup'

United Nations, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council expressed "serious concern" Wednesday over Burkina Faso's "unconstitutional change of government" last month, but chose not to describe it as a military coup or even condemn it outright.

After negotiations diplomatic sources called difficult, the council unanimously adopted their formal declaration, which "took note" of Burkina Faso's suspension from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union "until there is swift and effective restoration of constitutional order by the military authorities." An earlier version of the document, which AFP obtained, called on the junta to "facilitate the rapid return of constitutional order" in Burkina Faso, but that request was removed by Russia, according to a diplomat who requested to remain anonymous.

In the adopted declaration, the 15-member Security Council does however call for the "release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and other government officials.

" It also expressed support for the "regional mediation efforts" to resolve the crisis, after the recent launch of a joint mission to Burkina Faso by ECOWAS, the African Union, and the United Nations' office for West Africa.

While UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres quickly and harshly condemned the military coup in January, the Security Council decided to wait for ECOWAS and the African Union to announce their formal positions.

After an emergency meeting last Thursday in Ghana, ECOWAS decided not to impose sanctions against Burkina Faso, but demanded the new leaders present a timetable for the "reasonable return to constitutional order."Burkina Faso's new strongman, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, issued a presidential decree Saturday to create a commission tasked with planning a new national charter and laying out a timetable for the transition.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Russia Burkina Faso Ghana January Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

2 minutes ago
 UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

9 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

9 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

9 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

9 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>