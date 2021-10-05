UrduPoint.com

Security Council Members Demand New Meeting On UN Expulsions From Ethiopia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Security Council members demand new meeting on UN expulsions from Ethiopia

United Nations, United States, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The United States and five European states on Monday called for a new UN Security Council meeting to be held in public to discuss the case of seven UN officials who were expelled by Ethiopia, amid concerns it could set a precedent for other crises, diplomatic sources told AFP.

After an urgent session held behind closed doors on Friday, the proposed new session would be held in the middle of this week, perhaps on Wednesday, the sources said.

It is up to the Kenyan presidency of the Council to fix the date of the meeting in which Ethiopia will participate, unlike the last session held behind closed doors.

The call for a new meeting was made by three non-permanent members of the Council -- Ireland, Estonia, Norway -- and three permanent members, the United States, Britain and France, a diplomat said.

The expulsion last week of the seven UN officials, declared persona non grata after Ethiopia accused them of "meddling" in its internal affairs, sent shockwaves through the UN, where a decision on such a scale is extremely rare.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ruled the measure illegal and in violation of the UN Charter.

But one ambassador from a country on the Security Council, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the body must "listen to the Ethiopian version" of events.

Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the Council on Friday that the allegations against the UN staffers were "false," but when asked which ones he was unable to specify, the ambassador said.

"We cannot condemn or speculate without knowing" what the UN workers were accused of, the ambassador added.

He said the issue now was "resolving this problem, stabilizing the situation, restoring confidence between the UN system, the humanitarian community and the Ethiopian government.""If we do not clear up the situation in Ethiopia, it could create a snowball effect" and a precedent for other very delicate situations such as in Myanmar or Afghanistan, he said, noting that "many members Council have expressed these fears" since the end of last week.

Farhan Haq, the UN spokesman who was asked during a press briefing whether the world body would move swiftly to replace the seven expelled staffers, merely commented that "they should be allowed to go about their work without injuries," stressing that the officials "were fit for the job.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations France Norway Job Ireland Estonia Ethiopia Myanmar United States From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the ri ..

Dubai Financial Services Authority provides the right regulatory framework for t ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

8 hours ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

9 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.