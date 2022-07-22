UrduPoint.com

Security Fears Stalk 2024 Paris Olympic Organisers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Security fears stalk 2024 Paris Olympic organisers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Two years out from Paris hosting the Summer Olympics there is widespread concern over security, exacerbated by the dreadful spectacle of the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final at the Stade de France.

Police tear-gassing frustrated Liverpool fans, including children and the disabled, was not the fault of the supporters but, according to a damning fact-finding mission by two French senators, the fault of the organisers.

"These dysfunctions were at every level, not only during the implementation but also during advance preparations," said the co-chair of the enquiry Laurent Lafon.

The debacle set alarm bells ringing with next year's Rugby World Cup being hosted in France but most of all for those dealing with security issues around the Olympics.

"Hopefully this serves as a wake-up call for everybody," a security source told AFP.

The nervousness surrounding security at the Olympics led French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to set a clear roadmap for new Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, who has replaced Didier Lallement.

"You will be the prefect of police in charge of the Olympics and the entire police prefecture must be geared towards that," Darmanin said during Nunez's inauguration ceremony.

A government source told AFP the disastrous sequence of events at the Champions League final would "stick to them like a plaster up to the Olympic Games".

With 13 million visitors expected and 15,000 athletes competing, the level of anxiety over the massive security operation at the Olympics was already high.

For months the biggest security headache for the organising committee has been the Opening Ceremony on the Seine on July 26.

On paper, the ceremony promises to be stunning, with the teams on around 180 boats travelling down the Seine, through the heart of the City of Light.

On the banks, an estimated 600,000 spectators will take in the spectacle, half a million of them free of charge.

Spectacular indeed, not least for the global television audience, but a massive security headache.

"We are not ready at all," said the government source.

"If a drone drops grenades onto the crowds below we do not know how we will neutralise them.

" - 'Holes in the racquet' - Fears over a drone attack is nothing new. There have been worries in the past that events such as marches might be targeted.

"It is the magnitude of the crowds spread out over six kilometres of the banks of the Seine which is the problem," the source added.

That is accentuated by a dispute between the organising committee and the police.

The former wants to see spectators lining the entirety of the route, whilst the latter want everyone attending issued with a ticket and placed in enclosures along the river.

"This is a clash of two contrasting philosophies," a source from Paris-2024 told AFP.

The biggest problem for the police in providing security for the ceremony is a lack of available officers.

According to a police source, it would require "nearly 7,000 officers" which in the height of summer is all but impossible.

The deficit in numbers cannot be filled by private security guards as they have fallen short of hiring the 24,000 it is believed are needed for the Games.

"We do not have the numbers," Bernard Thibault, a member of the organising committee told AFP in mid-April.

The shortage of private security staff is a throwback to London in 2012 and Tokyo last year when both host cities were forced to fall back on the military. In both cases, operations ran smoothly.

"It is plain and simple," a highly-placed police source told AFP.

"The 24,000 agents required for the Games do not exist, and never will.

"The army will be called on to do the job." The authorities have also prioritised preventing cyber-attacks -- the Olympics has been a high profile target for years.

According to a source close to the organisers, several hundred cyber-investigators from the French Interior Ministry will be keeping an eye on potential attacks.

An Olympic intelligence centre has also been set up, as promised in the 2018 Olympic Law, to combat any risk of an attack.

Despite these measures the highly-placed police source believes there needs to be a greater sense of urgency.

"Clearly for the moment there are still holes in the racquet. So we better get our skates on."

Related Topics

Drone Attack Shortage World Army Police Interior Ministry Interior Minister France Job London Liverpool Paris Tokyo July 2018 Olympics TV All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

35 minutes ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.