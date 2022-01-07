UrduPoint.com

Security Forces In Kazakhstan Clear Almaty Square: Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Moscow, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Security forces in Kazakhstan on Thursday cleared main city Almaty's central square, a key rallying point for protesters and where gunfire had been heard throughout the day, media reports said.

Russian news agency TASS cited its reporter on the ground and Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted Kazakhstan's Khabar 24 news channel as saying the square had been cleared.

