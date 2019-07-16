Seedorf sacked as Cameroon coach

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Cameroon Football Federation sacked coach Clarence Seedorf and assistant Patrick Kluivert on Tuesday, the pair paying the price for the defending champions' last 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon crashed out 3-2 to Nigeria last Saturday.

Former Dutch international Seedorf won just three of nine competitive games since taking over the Indomitable Lions alongside Kluivert last August.