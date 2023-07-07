Seeking an 'angel': African startups face funding challenge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Kubik is proud of its pioneering, climate-friendly technology that recycles one of the world's environmental curses -- plastic waste -- into construction blocks.

But for the award-winning Ethiopian startup to achieve liftoff has been no easy task. It has had to fight tooth and nail to raise funds, says its youthful boss.

Kubik takes in bundles of discarded plastic and sorts them into piles. Selected plastics are mixed, melted and combined with additives, and then moulded into the desired shape.

The result: black beams and interlocking blocks which today are being assembled in a pilot project -- the building of a daycare centre in the capital Addis Ababa.

The site has no cranes or cement mixer, just a concrete floor on which four workers make a wall by fitting the blocks together like Lego, tapping them with a mallet to ensure a good fit.

There's no glue or cement.

The beams, bolted together on all four sides of the walls, hold the structure up.

"The idea's for it to be super simple," said overseer Hayat Hassen Bedane, a 34-year-old structural engineer.

"You have a manual, and the whole point is to get it done with inexperienced workers, obviously under supervision.

"You can... build 50 square metres (540 square feet) of a building in just five days, so that's super fast compared to other forms of construction," she said.

"We've done tests, tension-stress tests and compressive tests, so it's durable and very strong." Speed and the smart use of unwanted plastic aren't the only benefits.

The recycling generates just a fifth of the carbon from cement making. If Kubik's plant processes 45 tonnes of ditched plastic each day, that's 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) averted each year, the company says.

There's a trickledown socially, too, boosting the country's many informal waste pickers, many of whom are women.