Seerat-un-Nabi Week Begins At Alhamra

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Seerat-un-Nabi Week begins at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai Tuesday presided over a meeting in connection with the start of Seerat-un-Nabi Week at Alhamra with religious zeal and zest.

According to LAC spokesperson, the week is being observed to highlight the Islamic culture and heritage.

The LAC executive director said that love for Holy Prophet (PBUH) is an integral part of our faith, adding that islam is providing a complete way of life which teaches us peace, security, love and affection.

She said that a workshop on Islamic calligraphy was held on Tuesday, as part of the celebrations.

She said that an exhibition in the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was continuing at Alhamra Art Council, which was part of the Seerat-un-Nabi Week celebrations.

Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director cultural complex Naveed-ul-Hassan and others were present in the meeting.

