UrduPoint.com

Self Defense Claimed As Trial Opens In Killings At Anti-racism Protest

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Self defense claimed as trial opens in killings at anti-racism protest

Washington, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teen who shot three people during anti-police protests last year, claimed he had been attacked "like an animal" and acted in self-defense as arguments opened Tuesday in the politically charged murder trial.

Mark Richards, representing the then-17-year-old who killed two men and wounded a third with his assault rifle at the August 25, 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, depicted Rittenhouse as under mortal threat from demonstrators.

Reflecting the stark public divide over the case, which arose from the nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year, Kenosha County prosecutor Thomas Binger argued the opposite.

Like a "tourist" who came to Kenosha from outside attracted by the protests, Rittenhouse brought his weapon seeking trouble, and was the only person who shot anyone else that evening, said Binger.

"Tourists from outside of our community were drawn to chaos here in Kenosha," said Binger, the county assistant district attorney.

"Yet out of these hundreds of people, only one person killed anyone that night. Only one person shot anyone that night," he said.

- Right-wing hero - Rittenhouse is charged with five felony counts, including first-degree homicide and attempted homicide, and a misdemeanour, illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Now 18, he sat in court in a dark suit with a purple shirt and tie, listening expressionless in front of the jury who will determine his fate.

The shooting arose after anti-police protests erupted in Kenosha when a white policeman shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, several times in his car during an arrest, leaving him paralyzed.

Days of protests turned violent at night with buildings and businesses looted and burned.

Rittenhouse's case has drawn national attention.

His critics say he represents armed vigilantes on the right who police allegedly permitted, if not encouraged, to take the law into their own hands against protestors.

But in right-wing and pro-gun circles, and among supporters of former president Donald Trump, Rittenhouse is a hero figure.

Protesters "violently attacked him," Trump said during a pre-election visit to Kenosha in September. "He probably would have been killed." After his arrest Rittenhouse was freed on bail of $2 million, raised by supporters across the country, including from Trump's own circle.

- 'Attacked like an animal' - A resident of Antioch, in neighboring Illinois, Rittenhouse drove the 20 miles (30 kilometers) to Kenosha where he joined dozens of others who said they were there to protect local businesses from looting and damage after rioting.

Multiple videos and photographs captured his movements that night.

In one, Rittenhouse can be seen fleeing after shooting Joseph Rosenbaum four times.

On another, he is being chased by a small group of protesters who hit and kick him and attempt to pull his weapon away. From the ground Rittenhouse shoots Anthony Huber one time, killing him, and then shoots another man, Gaige Grosskreutz, in the arm.

Showing photos and videos of the chaotic night in his opening statement, Richards said that Rosenbaum had threatened to take Rittenhouse's gun and kill him.

The other two had "attacked him (Rittenhouse) in the street like an animal," said Richards.

"The evidence will show, and the law is clear: he didn't endanger those other individuals," said Richards.

"Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself and his firearm so it couldn't be taken and used against him."Binger though said self-defense laws are narrow and Rittenhouse was not justified in using deadly force.

"There is a privilege under our laws to use deadly force but it's a very limited privilege," he said.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Police Threatened Visit Trump Car Man Antioch Circle August September 2020 From Allied Rental Modarba Million Weapon Court

Recent Stories

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

58 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

1 hour ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

17 minutes ago
 UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

UK stands firm on French fishing row: PM Johnson

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.