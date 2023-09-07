Open Menu

Self-driving Car Revolution Is Coming, But Slowly

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Self-driving car revolution is coming, but slowly

Munich, Germany, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :In Munich, where this week's IAA motor show is taking place, an interactive street survey elicits an overwhelming "yes" when asking passers-by if they would take a self-driving taxi from the station to the Oktoberfest beer festival.

But while the number of coloured balls placed in the "yes" column shows no shortage of enthusiasm, experts say the long-promised future of autonomous cars remains some way off.

"Five years ago, we thought that by 2025 we would have significant autonomy in many vehicles, which is not the case," said Christophe Aufrere, chief technical officer of car-parts maker Forvia.

Pandemic-related disruptions to the car industry, a shift towards investing in electrification and the sheer complexity of the technology have all contributed to keeping the autonomous-driving revolution stuck in the slow lane.

Now, "we're more inclined to say it will happen by 2030," Aufrere told AFP.

Ahead of the pack, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has received international approval for its "level three" autonomous driving system in accordance with United Nations standards.

The hands-free level three allows for autonomous driving in certain conditions such as heavy traffic or motorway speeds up to 60 kilometers per hour (37 mph). The driver can take their eyes off the road but must be ready to intervene if needed.

The system is available as an option on the flagship Mercedes S-Class, which has a six-figure price tag.

Honda won a world-first approval to sell level three autonomous cars in Japan in 2021.

But the vast majority of today's commercially available cars come equipped with "level two" partial automation at best.

That includes Tesla's well-known "autopilot" and offers features such as adaptive cruise control or automated parking -- while the driver remains alert at all times.

Related Topics

Shortage Technology United Nations Motorway German Driver Vehicles Road Car Traffic Mercedes Alert Munich Price Japan All From Industry Best Tesla

Recent Stories

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

12 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

12 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

12 hours ago
Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

12 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

12 hours ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

12 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

12 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous