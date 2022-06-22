UrduPoint.com

Self-interest Leads To High Rate Gun Ownership, Violence In U.S

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

NEW DEHLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The high rate gun ownership and rapid proliferation mass shootings in the United States are the result an economy driven by serving self-interest, according to an independent Indian website.

"The market in the United States, including that for guns, is based more on maximising self-interest and less on the consequences, ethics or morals resulting actions," said an article published Monday by Scroll.in.

The U.S. economy has long aimed at "weaponizing itself and other nations while designing tools finance to profit from war," and now its gun industry, "guided by the compulsions less-regulated market forces," is wrecking U.S. society, said the article.

"The rise in the sales guns during the pandemic made some observers nervous about America's growing obsession with sophisticated weaponry and the U.S. gun industry's role in promoting such behavior," it said.

