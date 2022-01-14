UrduPoint.com

Self-isolation Period Cut To 5 Days In Britain

Published January 14, 2022

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :From Monday, the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated people in England who test positive for COVID-19 will be reduced from seven days to five full days, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced Thursday.

If they have negative lateral flow tests on day five and on the morning of day six, they will be allowed to leave their homes, said Javid.

Javid added the move should "maximise activity in the economy." Allowing people to return to work earlier, it will help address staff shortages, British newspaper The Guardian reported.

Modelling by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) based on data before the Omicron rise showed more than 30 percent of cases remain infectious on the fifth day.

Official figures on Thursday showed Britain added 109,133 COVID-19 cases in the latest 24 hours, bringing the total number to 14,967,817, and a further 335 deaths, taking the total death number to 151,342.

More than 90 percent of people aged 12 and above in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine, more than 83 percent have received both shots, and more than 62 percent have received booster jabs.

