Self-isolation Rush After France's Macron Catches Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A host of European leaders and top French officials rushed into isolation on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for Covid-19, upending political agendas across the continent.

A flurry of contact-tracing followed France's confirmation that Macron had become the latest world leader to contract Covid-19, following the likes of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

Macron, 42, was tested after the "onset of the first symptoms" and will now self isolate for seven days in accordance with national regulations, his office said in a statement.

"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," the statement said.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told a French television station later: "I had news this evening. He has real symptoms, a cough and considerable fatigue." The timing is awkward for Macron, who is trying to handle the pandemic crisis in his own country while keeping a close eye on Brexit talks and a host of other international issues.

Officials emphasised he was still working and was taking part in a conference on economic development on Thursday afternoon.

A source close to the presidency said that Macron had "probably been infected during an EU summit in Brussels" last week.

The French president spent 20 hours non stop with the leaders of the 26 other EU countries, including a night of negotiations.

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel began isolating on Thursday pending a test result after he attended the EU summit.

But a German government spokeswoman said Chancellor Angela Merkel took a test a few days after the EU summit and it was negative.

On Monday Macron went to a conference in Paris organised by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

European Council president Charles Michel and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were both at the Paris conference and are isolating.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has also gone into self-isolation and cancelled all immediate events in his diary after having lunch with Macron on Wednesday.

Macron has cancelled a scheduled trip to Lebanon, where he had been pressing for far-reaching political change after a giant explosion at Beirut's port in August.

