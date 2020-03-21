UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Selfie App' To Keep Track Of Quarantined Poles

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

'Selfie app' to keep track of quarantined Poles

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Poland on Friday launched a smartphone app allowing people under a mandatory 14-day quarantine for coronavirus to send selfies to let authorities know they are indeed staying home.

"People in quarantine have a choice: either receive unexpected visits from the police, or download this app," Karol Manys, digital ministry spokesman, told AFP.

The "Home quarantine" app is intended for people undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine after returning from abroad, he said.

The app uses geolocation and facial recognition allowing quarantined users to check-in with authorities to confirm they are indeed staying at home as required.

Users first register a selfie through the app which then randomly requests more selfies throughout the day.

The app notifies police if users fail to respond within 20 minutes.

Police said on Friday they had slapped a 500-zloty (111-euro, $118) fine on one person who had flouted the mandatory quarantine rules, adding that penalties run as high as 5,000 zlotys.

Like other EU members, Poland has introduced a slew of measures to combat the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, including shutting schools until Easter, closing borders to foreigners and asking people to work from home.

A country of 38 million people, Poland had 425 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five deaths, as of Friday.

Related Topics

Police Fine Poland From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

37 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

52 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

1 hour ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.