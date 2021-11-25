UrduPoint.com

SEM Summit Kicks Off Virtually With Focus On Multilateralism, Pandemic Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

SEM summit kicks off virtually with focus on multilateralism, pandemic recovery

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit started on Thursday under the chairmanship of Cambodia, with main focus on multilateralism and post-COVID-19 recovery.

The meeting, under the slogan "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth," was held via video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said it is more important than ever for the ASEM partners to strengthen multilateralism for a sustainable and shared global growth.

"In fact, in the post-COVID-19 crisis world, we need to further reinforce our Asia-Europe partnership to maintain a strong multilateralism that will bring about a global growth that is not only sustainable, but can also be shared," he said.

The Cambodian leader said the meeting has set its objectives based on the principles of shared growth, sustainable development and rules-based multilateralism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Hun Cambodia

Recent Stories

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

6 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 EMA Recommends to Approve Use of Pfizer Vaccine Am ..

EMA Recommends to Approve Use of Pfizer Vaccine Among Children Aged 5 to 11

9 minutes ago
 Estonia to Send 60 Soldiers to Help Poland Tackle ..

Estonia to Send 60 Soldiers to Help Poland Tackle Migration Crisis - Military

9 minutes ago
 4 held for possessing weapons in sargodha

4 held for possessing weapons in sargodha

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.