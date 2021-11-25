SEM summit kicks off virtually with focus on multilateralism, pandemic recovery

(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:The 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit started on Thursday under the chairmanship of Cambodia, with main focus on multilateralism and post-COVID-19 recovery.

The meeting, under the slogan "Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth," was held via video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said it is more important than ever for the ASEM partners to strengthen multilateralism for a sustainable and shared global growth.

"In fact, in the post-COVID-19 crisis world, we need to further reinforce our Asia-Europe partnership to maintain a strong multilateralism that will bring about a global growth that is not only sustainable, but can also be shared," he said.

The Cambodian leader said the meeting has set its objectives based on the principles of shared growth, sustainable development and rules-based multilateralism.