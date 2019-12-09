UrduPoint.com
Semi-submersible With Two Tons Of Drugs Intercepted Off Peru: Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Lima, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Peruvian navy intercepted a semi-submersible vessel carrying more than two tons of drugs off the country's northern Pacific coast, the defense ministry said Sunday.

Four crew members were captured in the operation Saturday, and approximately 2,000 kilograms of "illicit substances" were seized, a defense ministry statement said.

It said the haul would be analyzed once it arrives in port to determine if the cargo was cocaine or some other drug.

A navy patrol boat intercepted the vessel 178 nautical miles off of Talara, a coastal city in northern Peru.

Peru is the source of more than 400 tons of cocaine a year. It is one of the world's biggest producers of coca leaves and its derivative cocaine, according to the United Nations.

