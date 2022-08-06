UrduPoint.com

Seminar Organized At Pakistan Embassy To Mark Youm-e-Istehsaal Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Seminar organized at Pakistan Embassy to mark Youm-e-Istehsaal anniversary

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A special seminar, in hybrid format, was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to mark the third anniversary of Youm-e-Istehsaal.

The event was participated by eminent Chinese scholars, namely Dr. Chen Wei, a Senior Research Fellow at China Institute for International Strategic Studies, Dr. Lan Jianxue, the Director of the Department for Asia-Pacific Studies, China Institute of International Studies (CIIS), and Dr. Li Li, the Deputy Director of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque gave an overview of global and regional geopolitical developments with a focus on security situation in South Asia.

He emphasized that India's illegal unilateral actions of 05 August 2019, which was in contravention of several UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of international law, have severely impacted the efforts to bring about durable peace and stability in South Asia.

India has unleashed a reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris depriving them of their fundamental rights and freedom.

While calling upon international community to facilitate a peaceful resolution of this long-standing dispute, the Ambassador also thanked the Chinese government for its principled position and consistent support on the Kashmir Dispute.

In their remarks, the Chinese speakers expressed concerns on the evolving global and regional situation characterized by growing China-US rivalry, Russia-Ukraine conflict and Covid-19 pandemic.

On South Asia, they underscored the need for bringing normalcy to war torn Afghanistan and peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UNSC resolutions.

A pictorial exhibition was also arranged at the Embassy on the occasion highlighting the atrocities of the Indian military forces against the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Kashmir Dispute China August 2019 Event Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people o ..

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people of flooded areas

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

11 hours ago
 CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes ..

CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

11 hours ago
 Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organi ..

Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organized by traders

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.