UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Semplici Named Cagliari Coach After Di Francesco Sacked

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Semplici named Cagliari coach after Di Francesco sacked

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Cagliari named Leonardo Semplici as their new coach on Monday after sacking Eusebio Di Francesco in a bid to drag the Sere A club out of a miserable 16-match winless run.

Cagliari said that Semplici, 53, had signed a deal until the end of next season.

Semplici will be tasked with saving the Sardinian club from relegation as they sit in the drop zone after picking up just five points since early November.

Semplici spent five years in charge of SPAL before being sacked last February.

Former Roma boss Di Francesco had his contract extended last month by Cagliari until 2023 despite the team's struggles that have left them five points from safety.

Di Francesco, 51, joined Cagliari in August but won just three of 23 league matches under his charge. The club has lost nine of their past 10 games and scored just once in the last seven outings.

Related Topics

Roma Cagliari February August November From Coach

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

51 minutes ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

1 hour ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

1 hour ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

1 hour ago

US-UAE Business Council names Tomislav Mihaljevic, ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.