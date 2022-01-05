Senate Chairman, Balochistan CM call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps for the rehabilitation of flood affected population, besides restoration of damaged infrastructure.

Issues pertaining to the development of the province and recent floods were discussed, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Senate chairman and the chief minister expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for taking keen interest in the uplift of the province.