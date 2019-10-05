Senate Republicans, vital for Trump, lay low as scandal rages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Most Republicans in the US Senate have taken the path of least resistance -- staying silent -- as they grapple with President Donald Trump's swirling impeachment firestorm.

In a way they hold the key to Trump's political fortune: Should the president get impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, he would then face a trial in the Senate, the Republican-held chamber he views as his firewall.

While Democrats unite in outrage over the US leader's latest brazen move, a public call for China to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son, outright condemnation by Republicans was rare.

Republican senators' silence signaled to those in their home states that while many in Trump's party may be uncomfortable with his willingness to flout political norms and seek foreign help in the 2020 election, they were offering a form of quiet defense of the president.

Constituent frustration appeared to catch some Republicans off guard, including Senator Joni Ernst, who seeks re-election in 2020.

"You still stand there silent and your silence is supporting him," one person told Ernst at a town hall Thursday in her state of Iowa.

"Where is the line?" asked voter Amy Haskins. "When are you guys going to say, 'Enough?'" "I can't speak for him," parried Ernst.

"But you can speak for yourself," Haskins interrupted.

Pressed for a reaction to Trump's bald suggestion Thursday that China, and earlier Ukraine, investigate his potential 2020 White House challenger, Ernst reverted to the unfounded White House talking point that the Bidens were involved in corruption in those countries.

"Corruption, no matter where it happens, must be fought everywhere," she said.

Senator Marco Rubio downplayed the controversy, suggesting Trump might have even made the China comments in jest.

"I don't know if that's a real request or him just needling the press," Rubio said.

While neutral reactions or indirect support of Trump have been common this week, full-throated backing is more elusive.

Loyal ally Senator Lindsey Graham hesitated to defend Trump's call for China to investigate the Bidens, but he sought to explain the request.

"It's the president pushing back," Graham told The Washington Post. "He feels like everyone is coming after him all the time and he hasn't done anything wrong."