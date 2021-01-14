Senate to consider US Treasury nominee Yellen on Jan 19

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Senate finance committee said Wednesday it will on January 19 begin considering whether to confirm Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary.

If confirmed by the chamber narrowly controlled by Biden's Democratic party, Yellen would be the first female Treasury secretary, and take office as the United States struggles with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We face great challenges as a country right now. To recover, we must restore the American dream -- a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children," Yellen said after Biden nominated her in November.

The latest government data shows the economy shedding jobs in December and weekly layoffs continuing at a pace above the worst of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis ten months after Covid-19 first broke out.

Biden, who defeated outgoing president Donald Trump in the November elections, is set to be sworn in to office on January 20 and expected to push Congress to enact a massive spending bill to help the economy recover.