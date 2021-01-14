UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate To Consider US Treasury Nominee Yellen On Jan 19

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Senate to consider US Treasury nominee Yellen on Jan 19

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Senate finance committee said Wednesday it will on January 19 begin considering whether to confirm Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary.

If confirmed by the chamber narrowly controlled by Biden's Democratic party, Yellen would be the first female Treasury secretary, and take office as the United States struggles with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We face great challenges as a country right now. To recover, we must restore the American dream -- a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children," Yellen said after Biden nominated her in November.

The latest government data shows the economy shedding jobs in December and weekly layoffs continuing at a pace above the worst of the 2008-2010 global financial crisis ten months after Covid-19 first broke out.

Biden, who defeated outgoing president Donald Trump in the November elections, is set to be sworn in to office on January 20 and expected to push Congress to enact a massive spending bill to help the economy recover.

Related Topics

Senate Trump United States Chamber January November December Congress Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

7 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

8 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.