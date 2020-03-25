UrduPoint.com
Senate, White House Reach Deal On $2tn Coronavirus Rescue Package

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Senate, White House reach deal on $2tn coronavirus rescue package

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker said early Wednesday.

"At last, we have a deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, citing the massive "wartime level of investment into our nation."The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

