Senator Lindsey Calls On PM

Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:00 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Leading Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Sunday.

Senator Graham chairs the US Senate Judiciary Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Senator Graham discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister appreciated Senator Graham's support for strengthening Pakistan-US relations.

He expressed his grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India's lockdown in Kashmir, he said, had created a humanitarian crisis and posed a threat for regional stability.

He said the United States could play a positive role in resolving the Kashmir dispute, which was the main obstacle to lasting peace in South Asia.

The prime minister said Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and remained fully committed to working with the United States in achieving a political settlement in Afghanistan.

He hoped for an early resumption of the Afghan peace process.

Senator Graham said a strong strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United States was mutually advantageous and a factor for stability in the region.

He appreciated Pakistan's support for the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and Ambassador Asad M Khan were also present in the meeting.

