Senators debate $1 trillion stimulus for virus-hit US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :US senators were locked in critical negotiations Friday over a $1 trillion emergency package to salvage an economy ravaged by the coronavirus, with Republicans seeking rapid passage while Democrats push for stronger worker protections.

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kicked off talks on cushioning the pain ahead, his Democratic opposite number Chuck Schumer branded the Republican package "inadequate" for millions of workers who have been laid off or face financial dire straits.

The two lawmakers held negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials to thrash out a compromise over the massive Federal intervention.

The version unveiled late Thursday includes onetime "recovery rebates" of up to $1,200 for adults earning under $99,000 annually, and hundreds of billions of Dollars in loan guarantees to industries hit by the crises including airlines and small businesses.

McConnell has tasked bipartisan teams with reaching agreement by the end of Friday, greasing the wheels for a first procedural vote on Saturday.

"That would allow a bipartisan package focused on immediate challenges to pass the Senate Monday" before it goes to the House of Representatives, McConnell said.

But Schumer, warning that more dramatic assistance would be necessary, called for a worker support plan that amounted to "unemployment insurance on steroids." He said McConnell's plan insufficiently addresses the chronic shortage of intensive care beds, ventilator machines, masks and other medical equipment.

Republicans have signaled they could come back with an additional emergency funding bill after this Phase Three legislation passes, but Schumer rejected that approach.

"Later is no good," he said.

- 'We will do it' - President Donald Trump said he spoke by phone with the Senate leaders including Schumer, with whom he had a "very good" conversation.

"There's tremendous spirit to get something done," Trump said.

The top Republican priorities in the bill are "direct financial help" for Americans, relief for businesses, stabilization of the economy and job protection, according to McConnell.

"Our bill recognizes that a big structural national crisis requires a big, structural response," McConnell said.

Republicans want to "put cash in Americans' hands," he said.

But Democrats, warning of a tough negotiation ahead, said McConnell's measure leaves out critical provisions such as expanded unemployment insurance beyond one-time payments, additional paid family leave and paid sick leave, and prioritization of financial aid to American workers over corporations.

"None of that is in (McConnell's) bill," Schumer told reporters. "We're going to fight hard to get them in." But Schumer did suggest a deal could be reached, despite chasms of disagreement and uncertainty.

"We're going to have to work across the aisle... to produce momentous legislation in the span of a few days," he said. "We will do it, because we must do it."The initial talks did not include members of the Democratic-controlled House, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a move that some Democrats complained will only slow the process of reaching an agreement.