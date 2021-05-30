UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Army Launches New Operation Against Separatists

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Senegal army launches new operation against separatists

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Senegalese army launched a fresh operation against separatists in the southern region of Casamance early Sunday, a spokesman said.

"Operations are under way," the spokesman said in a message to AFP. "The goal is to create conditions for people to return home," he added, referring to civilians displaced by the decades-old conflict.

A village elder in Sao Domingos, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away in neighbouring Guinea-Bissau, said he could hear explosions coming from south of the Casamance capital Ziguinchor.

"Around 3:00 am (0300 GMT) we heard very loud explosions quite near the Senegalese border," Quecuto Djaura told AFP, adding that they occurred at regular intervals for four hours.

Senegalese media said the army targeted positions of rebel leader Cesar Atoute Badiate, head of one of the factions of the separatist Casamance Movement of Democratic Forces (MFDC).

One of Africa's oldest ongoing conflicts, the fighting in Casamance has claimed thousands of lives since it first broke out in December 1982.

The region had returned to an uneasy calm in recent years until the army launched a major new offensive on January 26, capturing rebel bases in the Foret de Blaze area on the border with Guinea-Bissau.

Senegal's army says the latest operation is aimed at stopping alleged rebel exactions on civilians and helping displaced people return home, as well as cracking down on trafficking in timber and cannabis.

Casamance, home to 1.9 million people, was once among Portugal's colonies in West Africa, along with what is today Guinea-Bissau. But it is located within Senegal, a former French colony.

The region is almost separated from the rest of Senegal by The Gambia -- a remoteness that fed into perceptions of discrimination by the government in far-off Dakar and helped create an independence movement.

The conflict has rumbled on at a low level for several years, with occasional flare-ups.

In 2018, 14 young men were slaughtered in execution-style killings north of Ziguinchor.

The election of President Macky Sall in 2012 brought about several attempts at peace, all of which failed, partly because of divisions within the MFDC.

The two sides met in Cape Verde in April for the first talks to be publicly divulged since negotiations in Rome in 2017.

They issued a joint declaration defining "guidelines for negotiations" including "the solemn proclamation of the wish of both sides to resolve the Casamance conflict through dialogue".

Related Topics

Election Africa Army Young Rome Ziguinchor Dakar Independence Portugal Senegal Cape Verde Guinea-Bissau Gambia January April December Border Sunday 2017 2018 Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

13 minutes ago

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

28 minutes ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

43 minutes ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.