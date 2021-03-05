UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Clashes Kill One After Opposition Leader Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Senegal clashes kill one after opposition leader arrest

Dakar, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Senegalese police clashed with supporters of arrested opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday, leaving one person dead in the south of the country, a police official said.

It was the first death confirmed in clashes since Sonko was arrested on Wednesday for disturbing public order as protests broke out ahead of his court appearance on a rape charge.

Sonko, leader of the opposition Pastef party and former presidential candidate, is considered a key potential challenger for President Macky Sall in elections in three years.

One person was killed in clashes on Thursday in Bignona town, in the southern Casamance region, the police official said.

"We still don't know the cause, it is under investigation," said the official who asked not to be identified.

Four police were also injured in the fighting.

Sonko's arrest has triggered the worst unrest seen in Dakar in years, in a West African country known for its stability.

Dozens of students were still holed up in a Dakar's Cheikh Anta Diop university on Thursday, where they threw concrete blocks at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

Sonko was to be transferred Thursday evening to a Dakar courthouse where his case will be heard by a judge. But his lawyers said the hearing had been postponed to Friday.

"Ousmane Sonko is now the subject of a warrant. He will be taken to the investigating magistrate tomorrow, willingly or by force," Abdoulaye Tall, one of his attorney's told AFP.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Dead Police Lawyers Dakar Gas Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

21 minutes ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

47 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

47 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

49 minutes ago

'Wisdom Prevailed' as IAEA Scraps Resolution on Ir ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.