Senegal court hands opposition leader suspended term

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :A Senegal court on Thursday handed a two-month suspended sentence to opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after a libel trial his lawyers said will not rule him out of the 2024 presidential election.

The 48-year-old was found guilty of defaming Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang, a member of President Macky Sall's party.

"With two months suspended, Sonko is still eligible," lawyers Bamba Cisse and Cheikh Khoureyssi Ba said.

If his electoral eligibility is upheld, the ruling seems likely to at least temporarily ease tensions that have been running high through the country for weeks, with protests bringing the capital Dakar to a virtual standstill.

But any respite could be short-lived.

"The prosecution and my lawyers have appealed" against the ruling, Minister Niang told AFP, confirming information from his lawyers.

The prosecution had called for a two-year jail term, with only one year suspended.

Sonko's fate is also wrapped up in another case in which he is accused of rape, which he contests.

With Sonko and his supporters accusing the government of using the justice system to try to prevent him from running in next year's election, Senegal has seen another tense week of protests.

Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall sought to assure the country's allies that it remains a beacon of stability and democracy in West Africa.

"The situation is calm, it is under control. Senegal... is a great democracy, a rather turbulent democracy which has us accustomed to tensions here and there on the eve of an important election," she told journalists.