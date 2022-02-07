UrduPoint.com

Senegal Declares National Holiday To Celebrate Cup Of Nations Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Dakar, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team's first ever African Cup of Nations crown following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.

Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the triumphant Lions on their return to Dakar at 1300 GMT Monday, RTS said.

Led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Senegal overcame Mohamed Salah's Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out at Sunday's final in Cameroon.

The game had finished goalless after extra time.

After two previous final defeats in 2002 and 2019, Senegal finally claimed their first Cup of Nations title.

The Lions will be decorated by Sall on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar, RTS television said.

"The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions," RTS said, citing a presidential decree.

