Senegal faces curbs on bread sales to stem coronavirus

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Senegal's legion of small shopkeepers are facing a ban on selling bread over concerns that the trade is unhygenic and could propagate the coronavirus.

The measure would have a considerable impact in the West African country, where about 75 percent of the population buy baguettes in small neighbourhood shops, according to the National Bakeries' Federation.

There have long been public-health concerns about the stores as many small shopkeepers handle the baguettes directly and wrap them in old newspapers before sale.

The government first announced a ban on such sales in small shops in December -- well before the coronavirus hit Senegal -- although the law was not enforced.

But as COVID-19 causes upheaval across the world, hygeine has become a more pressing matter.

On Tuesday, the commerce ministry said on Twitter that it would enforce the ban "to limit the spread of the epidemic," referring to the coronavirus.

Still, there is confusion over whether the ban will be applied.

Small shops in the seaside capital of Dakar were still selling baguettes on Wednesday, an AFP journalist saw.

A seller at one of the shops, Mohamed Diallo, said the loss of sales from a ban would "complicated for us".

Ousmane Mbaye, the director of internal trade at the commerce ministry, said that the ban was actually a recommendation from bakers.

"We're working on the case," he said, without giving further details.

Amadou Gaye, the president of the bakeries' federation, accused the government of backing away from its pledge.

"We are going to fight back," he said, explaining that he supported the ban because of unhygenic conditions in small dispensaries.

Senegal has recorded 36 cases of the virus to date, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus has not yet hit Africa as hard as Europe or Asia but in recent days there has been a rise in cases across the continent, leading many countries to shut borders, airlines and schools.

In an event almost unheard of in Muslim-majority Senegal, religious leaders on Wednesday called on the faithful not to pray in mosques, in a bid to stop coronavirus spreading.