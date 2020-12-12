Senegal football chief warns of Covid-19 'death warrant'

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The president of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) Augustin Senghor, a candidate for the same role at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), said on Friday he feared for sport in his country due to coronavirus restrictions.

On Thursday, the west African state's government announced that the ban on public gatherings, including sports training, will remain in place.

"It's clear that if it's put in place or renewed, it's a death warrant for Senegalese sport," Senghor said on the FSF's Facebook page.

"One year or more without playing sport in a country becomes worrying. We need to play because it's good for public health and our young people," he added.

Senghor, who is one of five announced candidates for the March election for the top footballing job on the continent, also questioned why some countries which have been hit harder by the pandemic have allowed sport to continue.

Senegal has declared 16,173 cases of Covid-19 with 334 deaths from the virus.