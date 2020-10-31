UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Govt Disputes Migrant Boat Sinking Death Toll

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:00 AM

Senegal govt disputes migrant boat sinking death toll

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Senegal's government said Friday that a death of toll of 140 people in a migrant boat sinking last week, cited by the International Office for Migration, was "unfounded".

The government previously said that about 10 people had died in the sinking last week, with about 60 people rescued.

But the UN body IOM on Thursday announced a toll of 140 people, based on interviews with members of the local communities the migrants departed from, who indicated that around 200 people were onboard.

"The interior ministry wants to make clear that the information is unfounded," the Senegalese government statement said on Friday, pointing out that two rescue operations took place last week.

"No deaths linked to these incidents have, for the moment, been established," the statement added.

The interior ministry nonetheless said that a fishing boat had this week discovered six dead bodies floating in the sea.

A spokesman for the IOM's regional office for West and Central Africa could not be reached for comment.

Senegalese government spokesperson Ndeye Ticke Ndiaye Diop this week pointed to a rise in migrant vessels departing from the country.

West Africans desperate to get to Europe have increasingly opted to take the Atlantic route to Spain's Canary Islands in recent years, as authorities have clamped down on crossings from Libya.

The archipelago lies more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the coast of Africa at its closest point, but the route is perilous.

At least 251 people died attempting the crossing between January 1 and September 17, according to the IOM, compared to 210 fatalities for the whole of last year.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Interior Ministry United Nations Europe Died Spain Libya January September From Government

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

9 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

11 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

11 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

12 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

12 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.