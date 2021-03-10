Senegal opposition calls for new rally following deadly unrest

Dakar, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Senegal's opposition has called for a fresh rally in the capital Dakar on Saturday, days after the arrest of a rival to the president sparked the West African nation's worst unrest for years.

At least five people were killed in clashes between opposition supporters and security forces, which were sparked on Wednesday by the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, a government critic popular with young people.

The violence came as a shock in a country that is usually seen as a haven of stability in an otherwise volatile part of the world.

Tensions only began to ease on Monday after a court freed Sonko from detention.

The 46-year-old was nonetheless also charged with rape, in a case which he claims was trumped up to smear him.

On Tuesday, an opposition collective which includes Sonko's Pastef party called for a peaceful demonstration in Dakar this weekend, to press for the release of what it termed political prisoners.

The collective known as the Movement for Defence of Democracy, or M2D, also called for a day of mourning on Friday, urging people to wear white to commemorate dead protesters.

M2D put the death toll from the recent unrest at 11, but the exact number of protesters killed remains unclear.

In Dakar, parts of city where protesters had hurled stones at police and torched cars returned to calm on Tuesday, although military vehicles remained in position in the government quarter.

- 'The revolution has started' - Sonko came third in 2019's presidential election and is considered a contender to replace President Macky Sall in 2024.

But his political future was thrown into doubt last month after a beauty salon employee accused him of raping her.

Sonko was arrested on charges of disturbing public order on Wednesday after his supporters clashed with police while he was making his way to court for the rape case.

But the move sparked a violent backlash which saw protesters clash with police and loot supermarkets, highlighting long-simmering grievances over living standards and inequality in the poor nation.

Military vehicles and police squadrons flooded Dakar on Monday ahead of Sonko's court hearing, which had been postponed, and thousands of protesters rallied on a central square in the seaside city.

Speaking after his release, Sonko declared that "the revolution has already started and nobody can stop it".

He also urged the Senegalese people to keep demonstrating, adding that protests should be "much larger", but also peaceful.

Addressing the situation on Monday evening, Sall appealed to protesters to "avoid the logic of confrontation which leads to the worst".

The courts should be left to do their job "in all independence", he added, also announcing an easing of curfews in place in two regions, including Dakar.