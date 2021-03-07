Senegal opposition collective calls for three days of protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :A Senegalese opposition collective on Saturday called for three days of protests starting Monday, following clashes that have left at least four people dead.

At a news conference in the capital Dakar, the Movement for the Defence of Democracy -- which includes the leading opposition party Pastef -- urged people to "massively descend on the streets".