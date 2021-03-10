UrduPoint.com
Senegal Opposition Group Calls Fresh Protest For Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

Senegal opposition group calls fresh protest for Saturday

Dakar, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A Senegalese opposition group called for a peaceful protest in the capital Dakar on Saturday to push for the release of what it termed as political prisoners in the West African state.

The Movement for Defence of Democracy, the opposition group, also called for a day of national mourning on Friday to honour protesters who were killed in recent unrest in the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

