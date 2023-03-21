UrduPoint.com

Senegal Opposition Leader Claims Assassination Attempt As Deadly Protests Flare

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Senegal opposition leader claims assassination attempt as deadly protests flare

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko claimed Monday to have survived an assassination attempt during his appearance at a politically charged trial that sparked deadly unrest last week.

Sonko, a fierce opponent of President Macky Sall, has been receiving medical treatment since he was allegedly sprayed with tear gas and manhandled while authorities escorted him to a courthouse on Thursday.

In a Facebook post that evening, Sonko said he was suffering "terrible dizziness", lower abdominal pain and breathing difficulties.

"We sent the product that was sprayed on me to France to find out what it was," Sonko said from a private clinic in the capital Dakar on Monday.

"It is an assassination attempt," he added.

Authorities have not responded to the allegation.

Violence has flared in several cities since the opposition leader's defamation trial opened Thursday, a case that could make him ineligible to contest next year's presidential elections.

More than 400 people have been arrested since then, according to El Hadji Malick Ndiaye, head of communications for Sonko's party.

In the town of Bignona, a Sonko stronghold in the south, "a kid was shot" on Thursday, Yankhoba Dieme, president of a local departmental council, told AFP, with an administrative official confirming the demonstrator's death.

The clashes had started after "young people spontaneously went out to demonstrate in the street", said Dieme, a member of Sonko's party.

The security forces did not respond to requests for comment.

Sonko is being tried for allegedly defaming Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang, a member of President Sall's party.

Convictions in either the defamation trial, which has been postponed until March 30, or a separate rape case that has not gone to court, could prevent Sonko from contesting the 2024 election.

Sall has denied Sonko's accusation that the judiciary is being used to sideline him from the vote.

Sonko was arrested on the rape charge in March 2021 while en route to court for a hearing in another case.

The arrest sparked the worst unrest Senegal had seen in years, marring the country's reputation for being an oasis of stability in West Africa.

At least a dozen people were killed in the 2021 violence.

A firebrand speaker who finished third in the 2019 presidential election, Sonko enjoys popularity among young people while his detractors accuse him of being a populist.

Sonko said he would continue his recovery from home starting Tuesday, after police summoned "the people in charge" of the clinic to explain his presence there.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Africa Police Vote Facebook France Young Dakar Senegal March Gas 2019 Post From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2023

53 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

58 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

10 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

10 hours ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.