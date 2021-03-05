Senegal opposition leader Sonko in custody after hearing: lawyers

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was ordered held in custody on Friday, his lawyers said, after two days of clashes between his supporters and security forces.

"Sonko has been returned to custody over the matter of disturbing public order," for which he was arrested on Wednesday, attorney Etienne Ndione told reporters.