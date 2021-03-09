Senegal opposition leader urges 'much larger' peaceful protests

Dakar, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Monday called for "much larger" anti-government protests in the West African state, but urged that they be peaceful.

He was speaking at a press conference in the capital Dakar, convened after days of deadly nationwide clashes sparked by his arrest last week.

A judge released Sonko from detention on Monday, but also charged him for rape, in a case which the opposition leader says is politically motivated.