Senegal Opposition Leader Urges 'much Larger' Peaceful Protests
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:20 AM
Dakar, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Senegal's opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Monday called for "much larger" anti-government protests in the West African state, but urged that they be peaceful.
He was speaking at a press conference in the capital Dakar, convened after days of deadly nationwide clashes sparked by his arrest last week.
A judge released Sonko from detention on Monday, but also charged him for rape, in a case which the opposition leader says is politically motivated.