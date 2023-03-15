UrduPoint.com

Senegal Opposition Party Launches Protest Over Leader's Trial

Published March 15, 2023

Senegal opposition party launches protest over leader's trial

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Thousands of supporters of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko rallied in Dakar on Tuesday, the first of several days of protests as the country prepares for elections in less than a year.

Tensions are rising ahead of the vote in a country seen as a democratic mainstay in the region, amid speculation that President Macky Sall could bypass the constitution and seek a third presidential term.

The demonstration called by the Liberate the People coalition was the first authorised by authorities in recent months.

"In 2024, no one will be able to stop us from taking this country," Sonko told his followers.

"I don't believe in Macky Sall's institutions because he himself doesn't respect them," he said, calling on his supporters to back him in big numbers at a court appearance on Thursday.

"I came to support Ousmane Sonko in his fight against injustice and corruption," Mohamed Dia, a 32-year-old telecommunications technician, told AFP.

Sonko is expected in court Thursday after being sued by Tourism Minister Mame Mbaye Niang for "defamation, insult and forgery". He accuses Sonko of defaming him in relation to his management of a community agriculture programme.

He also faces separate charges of rape and making death threats, based on a complaint by an employee at a beauty salon where he was getting a massage.

Sonko has denied the charges and accused authorities of trying to silence him and his party with arbitrary arrests and "the instrumentalisation of the justice system against opponents".

Guilty verdicts could render Sonko ineligible to stand in the presidential vote set for February 2024.

