Senegal Orders Release Of Journalist On Hunger Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Senegal has ordered the release of journalist and government critic Pape Ale Niang, whose detention for more than a month incensed the media community and human rights defenders, one of his lawyers said Wednesday.

Niang, the head of the Dakar Matin online news site, was arrested on November 6 and charged with "divulging information likely to harm national defence".

He went on a hunger strike on December 2 to protest his imprisonment, and his defence team said he was taken to a clinic earlier this week after his health deteriorated.

A judge in Dakar on Wednesday ordered his "provisional release on bail, his passport withdrawn, a travel ban and a ban on commenting on the case," lawyer Cire Cledor Ly said in a message to AFP.

According to local media, Niang was released Tuesday. He ended his hunger strike on Wednesday, "but he is weakened", said Ly.

Niang, well-known in Senegal for his regular columns on current affairs, was arrested after he wrote about rape charges being faced by the country's main opposition leader, Ousmane SonkoHe is accused of "receiving administrative and military documents" and "spreading false news likely to bring public institutions into disrepute", having broadcast confidential messages about security arrangements for Sonko's November 3 interrogation over the rape allegations.

The messages were widely shared by others on social media.

