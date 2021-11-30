UrduPoint.com

Senegal President Fears 'fatal Blow' To Dreams Of Gas Wealth

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Senegal president fears 'fatal blow' to dreams of gas wealth

Diamniadio, Senegal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Senegal's President Macky Sall on Monday firmly opposed ending financing for fossil fuel extraction, saying the move would deal "a fatal blow" to economies like the West African country.

"Just as several African countries are preparing to exploit their significant gas resources, stopping financing for the gas sector on the pretext that gas is a fossil fuel... would deal a fatal blow to our economies as they seek to emerge," Sall told a China-Africa forum meeting outside capital Dakar.

A small group of countries including the US and France agreed at the COP26 climate summit to end financing for overseas unabated fossil fuels -- those without associated carbon capture technology -- by the end of 2022.

The final declaration at COP26 also said countries would "accelerate efforts towards phase-out of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies." Such moves "do not take into account that gas is also and above all clean energy," Sall said.

"Blocking financing for the gas sector would add a great economic injustice to the climatic injustice Africa is already suffering more than any other continent."Hard-up Senegal hopes that gas and oil deposits discovered off its Atlantic coast in recent years will lift its fortunes, aiming to pump the first barrels within three years.

Related Topics

Africa Technology France Oil Dakar Senegal Gas All Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

50 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

50 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

1 hour ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

1 hour ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

1 hour ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.