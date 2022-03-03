UrduPoint.com

Senegal Prosecutor Urges Five-year Sentence For Dakar Mayor

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Senegal prosecutor urges five-year sentence for Dakar mayor

Dakar, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Senegal's public prosecutor on Wednesday urged a court in the capital Dakar to sentence the city's mayor to five years in prison over his alleged connection to a 2011 fatal shooting.

Barthelemy Dias took office in the West African city of three million last month, despite being embroiled in a legal dispute over the killing of wrester Ndiaga Diouf.

The 47-year-old mayor is a fierce opponent of President Macky Sall's, and an ally of leading opposition figure Ousmane Sonko.

In 2017, a court sentenced Dias and several others to two years in prison for their alleged role in Diouf's death.

The wrestler was shot dead while taking part in a 2011 attack on a town hall in one of Dakar's municipalities -- of which Dias was then mayor.

It came during a period of heightened political tensions in the country.

Dias appealed his sentence, however, and hearings in the politically sensitive case were subsequently delayed several times.

On Wednesday, the state prosecutor asked the appeal court to sentence the mayor to five years in prison.

"I am being prosecuted for political reasons, not for judicial reasons," Dias said on the stand.

To opposition supporters, the case fits a perceived pattern of prosecutions targeting Sall's political rivals.

Ousmane Sonko, for instance, was summoned in March last year to answer charges of rape that he accused the president of manufacturing.

The summons sparked several days of nationwide violence in which at least 12 people were killed, shocking a country considered to be a beacon of stability in a volatile region.

Sonko is viewed as one of the main contenders to replace Sall, 60, in the forthcoming 2024 presidential election.

>