UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Seeing Significant Rise In Delta Variant Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Senegal seeing significant rise in Delta variant cases

LOME, Togo,16 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) -:The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 accounts for 30% of new cases recorded in Senegal, the director of the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF) said Friday.

Amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Alpha variant has disappeared to make way for the predominant Delta variant, which "constitutes 30% of new infections," Souleymane Mboup said at a meeting of the National Epidemic Management Committee (CNGE) relayed by the local press.

According to Mboup, one third of new infections is due to this variant amid a rapid spread of the virus and increase in the number of cases.

Senegal registered 674 new cases Thursday after reporting a new daily record of 733 infections Wednesday.

The country is experiencing a significant rise in COVID infections, according to Health Minister Abdoulaye Sarr.

"For the past five weeks, we have been recording a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The figures for the last few days show that the virus is [rapidly] circulating," he said, speaking at the CNGE meeting.

The country has registered a total of 48,270 cases, including 1,209 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Related Topics

Senegal

Recent Stories

‘I love to play cricket,’ says Malala Yousafza ..

19 minutes ago

8th session of UAE-Australia Consular Committee he ..

36 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

1 hour ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

2 hours ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

3 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.