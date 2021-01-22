UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Student Missing In France Says On Break 'to Regain Senses'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Senegal student missing in France says on break 'to regain senses'

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A prize-winning Senegalese student whose disappearance in France caused concern in both countries said she was taking "a little break to regain my senses" and apologised to those worried about her in exchanges published by a Senegalese government minister.

The exchanges made public late Thursday by Water and Sanitation Minister Serigne Mbaye Thiam are the first news from Diary Sow, 20, who had not been seen since the Christmas holidays.

Sow, who was enrolled at the prestigious Louis-Le-Grand lycee (high school) in Paris, said she was seeking "a kind of welcome respite", and was not running away or hiding.

She said she was surprised and sorry for the emotion her disappearance had caused.

The minister told AFP he posted the excerpts from a letter and exchanges with Sow on his Twitter account with the consent of the woman and her family.

"This tweet really is mine," said Thiam, who as Senegal's education minister sponsored Sow for several years.

In the tweeted extracts, Sow asked her mentor "to reassure the people who are looking for me. I am fine, I am safe. Know that I am terribly, deeply sorry." Sow won an award for being Senegal's best student in 2018 and 2019 and also wrote a novel published in France last year, "The Face of an Angel".

Sow, who comes from a modest background, won a scholarship for Louis-Le-Grand, where she studies physics, chemistry and engineering.

After spending the Christmas holidays in Toulouse at the home of a friend, Sow failed to show up when classes resumed on January 4.

The Senegalese consul in Paris reported her missing on January 7 and French prosecutors had opened an investigation into her disappearance.

A source close to the case said in recent days they had favoured a theory of voluntary departure.

Related Topics

Education Water Christmas Twitter Holidays France Student Fine Toulouse Paris Senegal January Women 2018 2019 Family From Government Best

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

7 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

8 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

8 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

10 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.