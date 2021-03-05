Senegal suspends two TV channels over broadcasts of protests

Dakar, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Senegalese authorities on Thursday suspended the signal of two private television stations for 72 hours, accusing them of broadcasting "in loop" images of unrest triggered by the arrest of an opposition leader.

The decision announced by the National Audiovisual Regulatory Council (CNRA) affects Sen tv and Walf TV channels, and starts from 5pm Thursday.

Senegalese police have clashed with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested on Wednesday accused on breaching public order.