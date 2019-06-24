UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal Sweep Tanzania Aside In Mismatch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Senegal sweep Tanzania aside in mismatch

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Africa Cup of Nations hopefuls Senegal kicked off their quest for an elusive maiden title on Sunday with a dominant 2-0 win over a Tanzania side making a first appearance at the tournament since 1980.

Senegal are tipped as leading trophy contenders alongside hosts Egypt, and the Teranga Lions proved far too formidable for their opening Group C opponents despite the absence of suspended star forward Sadio Mane.

Keita Balde fired Senegal ahead on 28 minutes in front of a sparse 30 June Stadium crowd on a pleasantly breezy evening in Cairo and Krepin Diatta added a magnificent second just past the hour to seal a comfortable opening victory for the 2002 runners-up.

Boasting a squad comprised solely of European-based players, Aliou Cisse's side made the gulf in class against a team featuring seven starters from the Tanzanian league markedly clear with an early flourish that saw Mbaye Niang draw a sharp stop from Aishi Manula and then flash another chance narrowly wide.

Tanzania forward Mbwana Samatta, whose 23 goals helped fire Genk to the Belgian championship this year, was left hopelessly isolated against a robust defence including Napoli standout Kalidou Koulibaly, with Cheikhou Kouyate slotting in alongside him following an injury to Salif Sane midway through the half.

Senegal soon grabbed the lead as Idrissa Gueye slid the ball across to Balde after a surge forward, the Inter Milan winger lashing home low inside the near post with Manula beaten by the pace.

Ismaila Sarr presented a constant threat down the right for Senegal and the Rennes trickster laid off for Kouyate moments later only for the substitute to scoop comfortably over.

Senegal appeared to have a second goal on 34 minutes when Sarr poked home after a fumble by Manula but the referee ruled the effort out for a supposed handball.

With Senegal ranked 22 in the world and Tanzania 131, this was on paper the biggest mismatch on paper of the 36 first-round matches in Egypt, and only a matter of wasteful finishing spared Tanzania a heavier defeat.

Niang twice fluffed clear-cut openings to add to the advantage, failing to make any telling contact when Sarr squared to leave the forward with a relative tap-in.

It required a flash of brilliance from Club Brugge midfielder Diatta to finally give Senegal a bit of breathing space, as he connected sweetly on the half-volley to power in a second from 20 yards after a corner was only partially cleared.

Coach and former captain Cisse was told to win the competition or face the consequences when his contract got renewed, and while this was a promising start for Senegal there will be far tougher obstacles to overcome than the second-lowest ranked side in the event.

Related Topics

Africa Fire World Egypt Brugge Cairo Rennes Lead Tanzania Senegal June Sunday Post Event From Inter Milan Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

12 minutes ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

3 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

3 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

4 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.