UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal To Begin Virus Vaccinations By End Of March

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Senegal to begin virus vaccinations by end of March

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Senegal will start vaccinating vulnerable members of its population against coronavirus by the end of March, the health ministry said Friday, as the poor country battles a second wave of infections.

In an interview with AFP, health ministry spokesman Abdoulaye Ndiaye said priority will go to people whose work exposes them to the virus, as well as people over 60 and those with co-existing diseases.

About 3.5 million people fall into those categories, he said, representing about 20 percent of the West African state's population.

As with other countries in Africa, Senegal's official infection rate is far below levels in the West, having recorded over 22,000 coronavirus cases since March and over 500 deaths.

Related Topics

Africa Poor Senegal March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

35 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

4 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

4 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,715 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.