Senegal to begin virus vaccinations by end of March

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Senegal will start vaccinating vulnerable members of its population against coronavirus by the end of March, the health ministry said Friday, as the poor country battles a second wave of infections.

In an interview with AFP, health ministry spokesman Abdoulaye Ndiaye said priority will go to people whose work exposes them to the virus, as well as people over 60 and those with co-existing diseases.

About 3.5 million people fall into those categories, he said, representing about 20 percent of the West African state's population.

As with other countries in Africa, Senegal's official infection rate is far below levels in the West, having recorded over 22,000 coronavirus cases since March and over 500 deaths.