UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegal To Lift Curfew, Allow International Flights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 07:20 AM

Senegal to lift curfew, allow international flights

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Senegal president Macky Sall announced that the country's state of emergency and curfew, imposed as a result of the coronavirus, would be lifted on Tuesday and international flights would resume from next month.

In a televised speech, Sall pointed to the economic fallout of the pandemic, saying that growth in the impoverished country would slow "from to 6.8 percent to 1.1 percent or even less".

Senegal could even see a recession, he suggested, saying that "all our productive activity must be resumed in order to get our economy going again.

"Just as we cannot let the virus take our lives and our health, we cannot let it take our economic health and life," Sall added.

The president was speaking from his residence where, although he has tested negative for the coronavirus, he has spent the past week in quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person.

"Given this double necessity, I have decided to lift the state of emergency and the curfew" starting from 2300 GMT on Tuesday, he said.

Senegal would reopen its borders to international air travel from July 15, but its land and sea borders would remain closed.

Face masks will remain mandatory in public and markets will be closed for one day per week for cleaning.

The restrictions were imposed when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country on March 2, but some measures have already been eased in recent weeks.

Senegal has officially declared 6,698 cases of coronavirus so far and 108 deaths, but the disease appears to be spreading and recent media reports have suggested that medical centres are reaching their capacity limits.

lal/spm/jj

Related Topics

Senegal March July Market Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

7 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

7 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

7 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.