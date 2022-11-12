UrduPoint.com

Senegal Unveils 26-man Squad For FIFA World Cup

November 12, 2022

DAKAR, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Senegal coach Aliou Cisse on Friday announced his 26-man squad, including injured Sadio Mane, for FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will run from November 20 to December 18.

Explaining the call-up of Mane, who was injured Tuesday while playing with his club Bayern Munich, Cisse said the good news was that the best player of Senegal's Lions of Teranga "will not undergo surgery." "I chose to keep him in the group because it is a situation we have already experienced, to a lesser degree, with Ismaila Sarr at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021). We were able to handle that situation," he told the press.

"Sadio is a special player in our team. So, it is important to continue to monitor his injury, hoping that in two or three weeks, there will be some change.

We are really optimistic," he added.On a more general note, Cisse said he thought more about the "consistency" and "balance" in retaining the backbone of the team, which won the African championship last February in Cameroon.

Senegal have been drawn in the World Cup Group A with Ecuador, the Netherlands and hosts Qatar.

Following are the 26 players selected: Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Pape Abou Cisse, Ismail Jakobs, Fode Ballo Toure, Youssouf Sabaly, Formose MendyMidfielders: Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Pape Gueye, Moustapha Nam, Pathe Ciss, Pape Matar Sarr, Cheikhou KouyateForwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Krepin Diatta, Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Famara Diedhiou.

