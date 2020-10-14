Senegal v Mauritania match off as eight test positive for Covid-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :An African friendly football international between Senegal and Mauritania was called off hours before kick-off on Tuesday after eight tests came back positive from the visiting camp.

"Unfortunately eight members of the Mauritanian federation returned positive tests," the Senegalese federation said, offering their rivals "total solidarity", a statement said.