UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senegalese Music Legend Thione Seck Dies Aged 66

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Senegalese music legend Thione Seck dies aged 66

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Thione Seck, one of Senegal's biggest music stars over the last four decades, died at the age of 66 in Dakar on Sunday, his lawyer said.

"He died this morning of an illness at the Fann hospital," lawyer Ousmane Seye told AFP, confirming reports in the Senegalese media.

Thione Ballago Seck, from a family of "griot" singers, was one of the West African country's most famous musicians, alongside Youssou Ndour, Omar Pene, Ismael Lo and his own son, Wally Seck.

In the 1970s he sung in the Orchestre Baobab, known for playing a mix of Afro-Cuban salsa and traditional Senegalese music.

The singer and lyricist founded Raam Daam in the 1980, which became one of the most popular purveyors of mblalax, a genre combining funk, reggae, dance music and local rhythms.

Some of his hits include "Allo Petit", "Orientissime" and "Diaga".

Tributes poured in after his death was announced, with the former mayor of Dakar Khalifa Sall paying tribute to "a true monument of Senegalese music".

El Hadji Hamidou Kasse, a former journalist and current advisor to President Macky Sall, tweeted that Seck was "one of the artist heros of an era".

Senegalese media reported that Seck was to be buried in a cemetery in the Dakar area of Yoff on Sunday afternoon.

The singer's last years were marred by a long-running legal scandal involving counterfeit cash.

He was arrested in May 2015 after fake banknotes worth 50 million Euros ($60 million) were found in his Dakar house.

He was detained for nine months ahead of a trial, but all charges were later dropped.

Related Topics

Scandal Music Died Dakar Senegal May Sunday 2015 Family Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

46 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Dubai Courts

1 hour ago

UAEREP continues to receive research proposals for ..

2 hours ago

Two sports establishments to shut, 6 fined for flo ..

2 hours ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.