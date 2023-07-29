Open Menu

Senegalese Opponent Sonko Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Senegalese opponent Sonko arrested

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Senegalese opposition politician Ousmane Sonko was arrested on Friday, members of his party and a senior security official told AFP, although no precise reasons were given.

"Ousmane Sonko was arrested. There were armed police outside his house," said Ousseynou Ly, a spokesman for Sonko's PASTEF party.

Djibril Gueye Ndiaye, the firebrand politician's head of protocol, said the gendarmes (police) came and "took" him.

A senior security official confirmed to AFP that Sonko had been arrested but did not specify the reasons.

The reported arrest happened in late afternoon on Friday, a national holiday in Senegal.

In a message posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, Juan Branco, the French lawyer representing Sonko, said the politician had been locked up in a courthouse basement.

On Friday evening, several police vehicles including two anti-riot trucks were parked outside the main courthouse in Dakar, AFP journalists reported.

People were gathering outside Sonko's home in the capital, they said.

Sonko, a presidential challenger to incumbent head of state Macky Sall, was sentenced in absentia in June to two years in prison for morally corrupting a young woman, a conviction that renders him ineligible to stand in next year's election.

The case sparked sporadic unrest that stretched over two years.

They culminated in fatal clashes at the time of his conviction that left 16 dead according to the government, 24 according to Amnesty International, and 30 according to Sonko's party.

On July 24, a security detail that had confined Sonko to his Dakar home was lifted. It had been in place since May 28.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Sonko had said on social media that security forces stationed outside his home had been filming him.

He said he had taken one of the phones and demanded the images be deleted -- a request which was denied.

Related Topics

Election Dead Police Social Media Twitter Amnesty International Vehicles Young Dakar Senegal May June July Women Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

1 hour ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

1 hour ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

1 hour ago
US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

1 hour ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

1 hour ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

1 hour ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

1 hour ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

1 hour ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous